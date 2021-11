EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several fire departments were called to fight a house fire in East Syracuse.

The call went out just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night along the 600 block of West Manlius Street. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the two-story home.

Onondaga County 911 dispatchers say there are no reports of any injuries.

