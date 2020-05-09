Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Multiple crews battle house fire in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fires crews were on the scene of a fire in the City of Syracuse on Friday night.

The fire was located at a home on the 1500 block of Spring Street in Syracuse. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames pouring from the second floor of the two-story house.

No one was hurt in the fire, according to Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds.

At one point, the roof of the home collapsed and crews had to back away.

The cause of the fire has not yet been identified.

Monds wants to remind the public to check their smoke detectors and Carbon Monoxide alarm batteries.

