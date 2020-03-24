Multiple crews respond to Town of Clay house fire

Closings
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple agencies responded to an overnight house fire in the Town of Clay. The call came in around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday to Damson Road near Blackberry Road.

Fire crews tell NewsChannel 9 that smoke and flames could be seen coming from the second floor of the building.

Only one person was inside and was able to evacuate before crews got there.

There were no reported injuries. An overloaded electrical outlet is to blame for the fire.

