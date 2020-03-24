Multiple crews respond to Town of Clay house fire

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple agencies responded to an overnight house fire in the Town of Clay. The call came in around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday to Damson Road near Blackberry Road.
Fire crews tell NewsChannel 9 that smoke and flames could be seen coming from the second floor of the building.
Only one person was inside and was able to evacuate before crews got there.
There were no reported injuries. An overloaded electrical outlet is to blame for the fire.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- TechBytes: 3/24/20
- FDA green lights experimental drug trial in NYS
- Executive order in Onondaga County aims to limit exposure while waiting for coronavirus test results
- Chick-fil-A Cicero Offers Catering, Drive-Thru and Pick Up During Covid-19
- Tijuana: ‘Miracle drugs’ fly off shelves in hopes of fighting off virus
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App