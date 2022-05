LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Numerous fire crews spent Friday night battling a barn fire in Lysander.

Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out just before 10:30pm along the 1100 block of Church Road.

When crews arrived, there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure. As of posting, no word from those on the scene if there are any injuries or a possible cause.

This is a Developing Story. Check back for updates as they become available.