JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews are battling a fully involved barn fire in Elbridge, N.Y.

Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out around 8:15 p.m. along Campbell Road near Mead Road.

As of now, there’s no word on if there are any injuries or what may have sparked the blaze.

This is a Developing Story. Check back for updates as they become available.

Photo courtesy of Joshua Yager.