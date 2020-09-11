Multiple local events planned today to commemorate 9/11

(WYSR-TV) — Today marks 19 years since tragedy struck the nation during the 9/11 terror attacks. Central New York will pause to remember a day Americans vowed to never forget.

The City of Cortland will hold its annual memorial ceremony at Courthouse Park from 8:30 to 9:30 this morning. The ceremony will be in-person and social distancing and masks are required.

A silent procession in the City of Oswego will start at 6:30 this morning, going along State Route 104 and Bridge Street. The procession will be followed by a ceremony unveiling a new memorial monument at Oswego Fire Department Headquarters. Attendance is limited to 50 people and masks are required.

Many other events are being held virtually. The Town of DeWitt will host a virtual ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. on their Facebook page.

The Syracuse Police ceremony will also be closed to the public this year. NewsChannel 9 will be streaming the event beginning at 8:46 a.m., the exact time of the first plane crash.

For an event near you, check with your local municipality.