Multiple fire crews battle fire on East Adams Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews responded to a fire along the 1300 block of East Adams Street on Tuesday night.

The call first went out around 7:45 p.m.

Three people were inside when the call was made and all of them made it out safely.

Investigators said that the fire started in the back of the building.

They knocked it down pretty quick, they stretched a couple hand lines out to the back. You know the size of the building gives you a little bit of concern, plus a little windy up here tonight but, they knocked it down, did a good job got it out.

Deputy Chief Bob Cussen

No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

