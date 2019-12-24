Multiple fire crews battle Fayetteville house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a working house fire in Fayetteville.
Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Brookside Lane off of East Genesee Street.
NewsChannel 9 has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates as they become available.
