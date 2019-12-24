Multiple fire crews battle Fayetteville house fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a working house fire in Fayetteville.

Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Brookside Lane off of East Genesee Street.

Structure fire on Brookside Lane in Fayetteville. Multiple Fire Departments on scene. Structure appears to be fully engulfed. @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/Gx0FAJmR6r — Jack Estabrook (@JackEstabrook) December 24, 2019

