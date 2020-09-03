Multiple fire department respond to house fire in Chittenango

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seven fire departments responded to an early-morning house fire in the Village of Chittenango.

Crews were called to the scene around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday to the 1700-block of Chestnut Ridge Road.

The North Chittenango Fire Department says that the fire was on the second floor. The man who lives there was out of the house before crews arrived.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.