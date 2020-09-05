Multiple fire departments battle garage fire in Solvay

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least three fire departments battled a garage fire on Friday evening.

The call went out right before 7 p.m. at 201 Center Street in Solvay.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to the house.

There are no injuries and no word on the cause of the fire.

