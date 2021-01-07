Multiple fire departments battle house fire in Madison County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire departments battled a house fire on Wednesday night in the Town of Sullivan.

According to Madison County 911 dispatchers, the call first went out just before 10 p.m. along the 200 block of Fyler Road. When crews arrived, the found a home that was fully engulfed in flames.

There are no reports of any injuries and no word on a cause.

The fire is still under investigation.

