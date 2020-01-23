Multiple fire departments respond to Kenyon Road house fire in Mexico

MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly a dozen fire departments responded to a house fire on Kenyon Road in Mexico on Thursday morning.

Oswego County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that the fire started around 6:45 a.m. and that a limited water supply caused some problems for those that responded.

There is no word on what started the fire or if there are any injuries.

