CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple Girl Scouts in Central New York have been awarded Gold Awards for their service work creating lasting change in their communities.

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council recognized 34 members of its Gold Award Class of 2022 on Tuesday, December 13 who can be seen on the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways youtube page.

The Gold Award Class of 2022 invested countless hours and made a sustainable impact addressing causes they care about within their communities. GSNYPENN’s most recent class turned their passions into action with projects that demonstrate a variety of issues American teens feel are most prevalent in society today.

In late November, girls were recognized for earning their Girl Scout Gold Award during the 2021-2022 membership year at a luncheon at Drumlins in Syracuse, N.Y. Event attendees included award recipients and their families, council staff and board members.

“I’m inspired by our Class of 2022 Gold Award Girl Scouts,” said GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale. “They identified the root cause of pressing issues in their communities, created sustainable solutions and took action to earn one of Girl Scouting’s highest achievements. Each embodies our Mission, Promise, and Law, and completed a project with lasting impact.”

Since 1916, the Gold Award has stood for excellence and leadership for girls everywhere. It is the highest and most prestigious award that Senior and Ambassador Girl Scouts can earn.

Through their work on sustainable Take Action projects, Gold Award recipients gain tangible skills and prove they are the leaders our community and the world need.

2022 Gold Award Scholarship Recipients in CNY

Eight ‘Class of 2022’ Girl Scouts were selected for Council Scholarships because their projects demonstrated the highest level of the award’s core standards. A total of $13,000 was awarded in memory of special GSNYPENN Girl Scout sisters lost in 2019 in addition to several more scholarships than usual thanks to funds raised from the council’s annual Women of Distinction breakfast held in September.

Marie Hepworth Scholarship in the amount of $4,000 to Ana Dobrot of Farmington, N.Y., for her project Passing the Torch at Seneca Falls Convention Days

Ms. Hepworth dedicated her life to supporting girl development through her 20-plus years serving as executive director of GSNYPENN legacy council Indian Hills and various volunteer activities in her community of Johnson City.

Kelly Perkins Scholarship in the amount of $3,000 to Kathleen Glass of Camillus, N.Y., for her project Preserving Camillus History

Ms. Perkins, a lifelong Girl Scout and GSNYPENN summer camp staff member, impacted the lives of campers and younger Girl Scouts in her community of Newark Valley.

Kerrie Black Scholarship in the amount of $2,000 to Anabella Dentler of Manlius, NY., for her project Crafts and Care

Ms. Black, a lifelong Girl Scout, was a GSNYPENN Regional Support Manager for Broome and Delaware counties who served her volunteers with excellence and was always willing to lend a hand to her colleagues.

Kathryn Artz of Syracuse, N.Y. (Onondaga County) Take Action Project: The New Driver Project

Kathryn’s project was about bringing awareness to new drivers. She created vehicle magnets to affix to their cars that said, “Hey, I’m a new driver! Please be patient. Thank you!” One of her favorite Girl Scout memories is when her troop visited Hershey Park and the car in which they were riding kept bottoming out on the uneven roadway to their campsite, causing everyone to laugh hysterically.

Anabella Dentler of Manlius, N.Y. (Onondaga County) Take Action Project: Crafts and Care

Anabella addressed the issue of mental health by introducing adolescents to the concept of art therapy and how it can be used as a coping mechanism for stress and anxiety. In weekly classes, students participated in a variety of lessons on mental health and many art therapy activities. One of Anabella’s favorite Girl Scout memories is when she went on a camping trip with her troop.

Anita Edgar of Camillus, N.Y. (Onondaga County) Take Action Project: Baltimore Woods Nature Book Walk

For her project, Anita addressed the rise in childhood inactivity leading to health problems like obesity and diabetes and the everlasting impact and disruption the coronavirus pandemic caused for childhood learning. Through research, she found that combining a fun outdoor activity to get kids moving with an educational component would be a great way to address both issues. Working with Baltimore Woods Nature Center, she created an accessible and immersive Nature Book Walk that provides exposure to a fun reading, age-appropriate storybook with the pages being spaced out along a nature trail to get kids moving. Her project empowered kids with the chance to learn, read and exercise all while having fun.

Adrianna Schwartz of Auburn, N.Y. (Cayuga County) Take Action Project: Cayuga’s Recreation Trail Renovation

Adrianna addressed the issue of run-down trails in the Village of Cayuga by making it a better place to walk and relax. She built new benches, put in a birdwatching area, made new signs, and cleaned up trails. Adrianna’s favorite Girl Scout memory is traveling to The Birthplace in Savannah, Ga., and learning about all the history that took place there.

Kathleen Glass of Camillus, N.Y. (Onondaga County) Take Action Project: Preserving Camillus History

After dozens of hours of research, Kate created a website containing highlights of the history of Camillus including photos, fun facts and information on various locations in the town. In addition to the website, she created a curriculum for 4th grade students in the West Genesee school district to learn about the history of Camillus. Kate’s favorite Girl Scout memory is traveling to Puerto Rico with her troop to explore the island and celebrate 13 years as Girl Scouts. Kate currently attends the University of Florida where she’s majoring in anthropology on a pre-med track.



Cassidy Holz of Baldwinsville, N.Y. (Onondaga County) Take Action Project: Cpl. Kyle Schneider Memorial Garden

Cassidy addressed the need for fresh vegetables at food pantries by building and planting a community garden where the produce was donated to a local food pantry. One of her favorite Girl Scout memories is attending the 100th anniversary in Washington, D.C., and fire trucks spraying water to cool the girls off on that hot day. Cassidy is a graduate of C.W. Baker High School and currently attends Onondaga Community College where she is studying American Sign Language.

Katelyn Johnson of Cato, N.Y. (Cayuga County) Take Action Project: Explore the Area to Defeat Childhood Obesity

Katelyn helped keep kids healthy and active through various means, such as holding a “Get Moving Carnival” and making a book that includes exciting places to visit around New York State. One of her favorite Girl Scout memories is whale watching in Boston. Katelyn is a graduate of Cato-Meridian High School and currently attends the University at Buffalo where she studies medicinal chemistry.

Hannah Mazzoni of Syracuse, N.Y. (Onondaga County) Take Action Project: Farm Friends Mission

Hannah’s passion for animals was the center of her project. A vegetarian herself, she helped educate the public on the benefits of a vegetarian lifestyle, along with the environmental effects of factory farming and mistreatment of those animals. This involved public presentations with an exhibit, as well as a digital format, now available on social media. Hannah also constructed a one-of-a-kind coop that is currently in use at Briarwood Sanctuary, where she volunteers. Her favorite Girl Scout memory is during of her troop’s camping trips where they all enjoyed singing, the human knot game, and a giant board game where they were the pawns.