ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A possibly rabid fox attacked three people in the City of Rome on Friday, Jan. 12, west along the Mohawk River and east of Black River Boulevard.

The fox is still on the loose, says the Oneida County Health Department. The Rome Police Department is currently trying to find the fox.

The people who were attacked are being treated, according to the health department. Anyone else who may have been bitten or was in contact with this fox should contact the county health department at 315-798-5064 and seek medical treatment.

Anyone who sees this fox should contact the Rome Police Department at 315-339-7780.

It is not known if this potentially rabid fox has attacked or exposed any other animals, the health department said.

Rabies is a deadly disease, and it is vital to get treatment if you are exposed.