Four people killed in Rome house fire

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says four people died in a house fire in Rome Tuesday night. It happened around 9 p.m. on Rome Oriskany Road. 

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office confirms that four people were killed, and they all were adults. They say due to the structure being unstable, the Rome Fire Department is still unable to enter the residence.  

There is no word on how the fire started.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected