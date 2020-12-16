Four people killed in Rome house fire

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says four people died in a house fire in Rome Tuesday night. It happened around 9 p.m. on Rome Oriskany Road.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office confirms that four people were killed, and they all were adults. They say due to the structure being unstable, the Rome Fire Department is still unable to enter the residence.

There is no word on how the fire started.