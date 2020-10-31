Multiple potential COVID-19 exposures announced in Oneida County Saturday

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Contact tracers in Oneida County have been busy as the Oneida County Health Department announced several new potential COVID-19 exposures Saturday.

According to the health department, if you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited that location.

Friday, October 23:

  • Time of exposure: 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Place of exposure: Dollar General located at 34 Chenango Ave S. in Clinton
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/06/20

Saturday, October 24:

  • Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Hobby Lobby located at 4605 Commercial Drive in New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/07/20
  • Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Price Chopper located at 4535 Commercial Drive in New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/07/20

Thursday, October 29:

  • Time of exposure: 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Shear Envy Salon located at 8623 Clinton St. in New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: through 11/12/20
  • Time of exposure: 7:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Pumpkin Junction located at 2811 Graffenburg Rd. in Sauquoit
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom monitoring period: through 11/12/20     

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

