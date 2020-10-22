Multiple potential COVID-19 exposures announced in Oneida County Thursday

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced several businesses that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 on Thursday.
If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you visited that location.
Monday, October 12:
- Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Hannaford located at 808 W. Chestnut St. in Rome
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/26/20
Thursday, October 15:
- Time of exposure 4:40 p.m. to 5:40 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Denny’s located at 200 S. James St. in Rome
- Wore mask: Yes-except when eating
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/29/20
Monday, October 19:
- Time of exposure: 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Runnings located at 5949 Rome Taberg Rd. in Rome
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/02/20
- Time of exposure: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Walmart located at 5815 Rome-Taberg Rd. in Rome
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/02/20
- Time of exposure: 3:50 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Victoria’s Secret located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: 11/2/20
Tuesday, October 20:
- Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: TOPS Friendly Market located at 87 E. State St. in Sherrill
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through 11/3/20
If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
For more information regarding Oneida County and COVID-19, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Man arrested in North Carolina in May accused of threatening to kill Joe Biden
- NFL journeyman Justin Zimmer finally gets his shot
- Tijuana says no to private gatherings on Halloween, Day of the Dead
- Multiple potential COVID-19 exposures announced in Oneida County Thursday
- Dems, GOP want stimulus package deal before Election Day
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App