Multiple potential COVID-19 exposures announced in Oneida County Thursday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced several businesses that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 on Thursday.

If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you visited that location.

Monday, October 12:

  • Time of exposure:  3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Hannaford located at 808 W. Chestnut St. in Rome
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/26/20

Thursday, October 15:

  • Time of exposure 4:40 p.m. to 5:40 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Denny’s located at 200 S. James St. in Rome
  • Wore mask: Yes-except when eating
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/29/20

Monday, October 19:

  • Time of exposure: 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Runnings located at 5949 Rome Taberg Rd. in Rome
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/02/20
  • Time of exposure: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: Walmart located at 5815 Rome-Taberg Rd. in Rome
  • Wore mask: Yes
  • Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/02/20
  • Time of exposure: 3:50 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Place of exposure:  Victoria’s Secret located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford
  • Wore mask: Yes                                                                                  
  • Symptom monitoring period: 11/2/20

Tuesday, October 20:

  • Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Place of exposure: TOPS Friendly Market located at 87 E. State St. in Sherrill
  • Wore mask: Yes                                                                                  
  • Symptom monitoring period: through 11/3/20

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

For more information regarding Oneida County and COVID-19, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected