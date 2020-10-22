Multiple potential COVID-19 exposures announced in Oneida County Thursday

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department announced several businesses that may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 on Thursday.

If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you visited that location.

Monday, October 12:

Time of exposure: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford located at 808 W. Chestnut St. in Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/26/20

Thursday, October 15:

Time of exposure 4:40 p.m. to 5:40 p.m.

Place of exposure: Denny’s located at 200 S. James St. in Rome

Wore mask: Yes-except when eating

Symptom Monitoring period: through 10/29/20

Monday, October 19:

Time of exposure: 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Runnings located at 5949 Rome Taberg Rd. in Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/02/20

Time of exposure: 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Walmart located at 5815 Rome-Taberg Rd. in Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/02/20

Time of exposure: 3:50 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Victoria’s Secret located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: 11/2/20

Tuesday, October 20:

Time of exposure: 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: TOPS Friendly Market located at 87 E. State St. in Sherrill

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 11/3/20

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

For more information regarding Oneida County and COVID-19, click here.