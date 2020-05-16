Multiple potential COVID-19 exposures identified in Oneida County

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three businesses and two Centro busses in Oneida County may have been exposed to COVID-19 after people who later tested positive for the virus said they recently visited the locations.

According to the Oneida County Health Department, on May 5 a resident who later tested positive for the virus said they rode on a Centro bus. The person was on the following busses for the routes listed below, and may have exposed other people on the bus to COVID-19.

Bus #1263 – Kemble Street to James Street (Utica), inbound, route 115 at 1:45 p.m

Bus # 1108 – New York Mills to Walmart, inbound, route 111 at 2:30 p.m.

Bus #1108 – Walmart to New York Mills, outbound, route 111 at 4:53 p.m.

Bus #1108 – James Street to Kemble Street (Utica), outbound, route 115 at 5:15 p.m.

COVID-19 may have also been exposed to the locations listed below during the times listed:

Rome Walmart located at 5815 Rome-Taberg Rd – May 7 from 5-6 p.m.

New Hartford Price Chopper located at 4535 Commercial Dr. – May 13 from 2-2:15 p.m.

An employee at the New Hartford Lowe’s located at 4699 Middle Settlement Rd. also tested positive for COVID-19, and may have exposed the store to the virus during the times listed below:

May 11 from 6-8:30 p.m.

May 12 from 6-8:30 p.m.

May 13 from 6-9 p.m.

May 14 from 6-9 p.m.

In every instance listed above, the health department says the risk to the public is low because the infected individuals were wearing masks.

If you think you were at any of the locations listed above, during the times listed, the health department asks you to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after your visit.

If symptoms develop, contact your primary healthcare provider immediately.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Cough

Fever

Difficulty breathing

