Multiple residents to be relocated from group home due to severe staffing crisis

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Putting a loved one in a group home is never easy, but for one local mother she knew it was the right decision for her daughter with developmental disabilities who needed 24 hour care.

“The transition in the beginning for Jessica was completely overwhelming, when she moved to the group home she had behavioral outbursts daily. She had lots of people that were there to care for her. The staff were wonderful and amazing, I appreciate them so much,” Christie Haney said.

Haney decided to place her now 29-year-old daughter in a New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities run group home four years ago, and though the transition was difficult at first, she said the staff members have become Jessica’s world.

But now that world is being turned upside down. Haney said she received a call from her daughter’s treatment team leader on October 4 telling her that her daughter would be one of a handful of residents who were being relocated to different group homes due to a severe staffing crisis.

Haney felt shock and disbelief initially and then immense sadness when she realized there was nothing she could do to stop the move from happening, despite calling administration and local elected leaders.

“It’s not about my inconvenience of driving an hour to see her, it’s about her being uprooted from her home, the staff she’s developed relationships with all her family and all her friends are here she’s lived in Onondaga County all her life,” Haney said.

Haney said her daughter will be moved to a group home in Clinton, NY on Monday, October 18 and was told that she would be moved back to Onondaga County when the first available 24 hour nursing spot that is appropriate for Jessica opens up.

But in the meantime, Haney believes this move will be detrimental to her daughter’s health.

“It is going to impact her health, her mental wellbeing and not only hers but the staff she’s being moved to. I’m afraid for her that she’s going to get hurt or they’re going to get hurt in the process of caring for her because she is going to be so overwhelmed,” Haney said.

NewsChannel 9 reached out the NYS OPWDD for confirmation and they said in a statement:

“OPWDD can’t comment on any specific person’s services. As with all human services fields nationwide, COVID-19 has had a significant impact on an already shrinking field of available direct support workers and nursing staff. At times we may make temporary adjustments to maintain appropriate staffing levels to ensure that the people we support continue to have access to quality services.” New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities

NewsChannel 9 also reached out to Senator John Mannion’s office about the situation who responded in a statement saying: