(WSYR-TV) — Three more shootings happened over the weekend of August 13-14 in Syracuse, according to Syracuse Police Department.

Police say that on Saturday, August 13, a shooting happened in the 500 block of W. Genesee Street around 11:31 p.m. Officers found a 36-year-old man who was shot in the arm and stomach and was then taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.

On Sunday, August 14, police say a shooting happened in the 700 block of W. Onondaga Avenue around 11:16 a.m. Officers arrived at Upstate Hospital where a 15-year-old teen was taken after he was shot in the leg and is expected to survive.

Police say on Sunday, August 14, a shooting also occurred in the 200 block of Sabine Street around 1:26 p.m. Officers arrived at Upstate Hospital where a 16-year-old teen was taken after he was shot in the wrist and is expected to survive.

All of these shootings are under investigation and anyone with information is to call Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222.