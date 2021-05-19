Multiple shots fired in Syracuse Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shots were fired in two instances Wednesday during daylight hours.

The first occurred just before 3:30 p.m. at the 1100 block of S. Geddes Street. Officers found a casing when they arrived at the scene. The investigation revealed two adult males were involved in a physical altercation at the Safe Way Market, officials say.

During the dispute, one of the males displayed a handgun and fired a round according to officials. The dispute briefly continued and both males stopped and fled the store.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Just after 7 p.m. officers responded to another shots fired call. This time at Westmoreland Avenue and East Fayette Street. They say several casings were located, and a residence and vehicle were struck by gunfire.

Again, no injuries were reported and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information for either incident is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.