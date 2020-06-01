Interactive Maps

Multiple Sunday protests in Binghamton

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the Southern Tier, Binghamton played host to multiple protests on Sunday.

Protesters gathered on Water Street in Binghamton next to a statue of Martin Luther King Jr.

That group then went marching through the city before some split off to join another protest group.

