Multiple-vehicle crash reported on West Genesee Street early Friday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse police and fire crews rushed to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Friday around 2:20 a.m.

The crash happened on West Genesee Street, just off North Geddes Street.

AMR Ambulance was also at the scene.

There is no word yet about injuries or the status of those involved.

