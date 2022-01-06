Municipalities working together to distribute test kits to residents

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Onondaga County distributed 20,000 test kits to municipalities on Thursday for residents.

Fayetteville Mayor, Mark Olson, picked up several boxes for the village and other towns and surrounding villages. He said the second week of distribution should be better. “Our distribution last time was behind the village hall next to the fire department, and we decided because of all the traffic concerns that they had that we would go to Immaculate Conception Church.” He says working together with other towns and villages to get tests out has been helpful.

Olson is asking residents to work with them. “Please be patient. We know this is a trying time for everybody, and we’re here to help, and we’re doing our best.”

Fayetteville will have its distribution on Saturday, January 8, at 9 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church. They’re asking you to enter at 400 Salt Springs Street. Each car will get one test kit.