PHOENIX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Tim Neupert’s son was a member of drumline and band in the Phoenix Central School District. Neupert created Scrap for the Arts so that other kids could have the same experiences his son did.

“A trip before we started was $300, $400, $500 to go to Ohio or Pennsylvania or Jersey for three a three day weekend in a hotel to go to a competition,” he said. “Now we cut it down to about $40, $50, $60 for that kid, and do that times a hundred kids, that adds up.”