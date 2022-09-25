AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The Harriet Tubman Booster Club hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the corner of Genesee and North Street in Auburn to unveil the finished Harriet Tubman mural on Saturday.

Since 2019, the Harriet Tubman Boosters have raised money to finish the mural on the Nolan Block Building.

Back in August, the group announced it had reached its fundraising goal of $40,000 for the completion of the mural.

The mural is an astounding 26 by 61 feet and depicts Harriet Tubman as a trailblazing, determined, and selfless woman through activism in abolishing slavery and her journey.

The mural was made by artist Arthur Hutchinson of Auburn, NY. To learn more about the artist, click here.