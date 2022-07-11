SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse charity, Tomorrow’s Neighborhoods Today (TNT), is looking for artists to beautify the side of an iconic building in the Eastwood neighborhood with a large public art mural.

The mural would be painted on the side of Eastwood’s 100-year-old Palace Theatre at 2384 James Street. The building’s exterior was recently renovated after it partially collapsed last June.

The Facebook post by TNT that announced the project says that the mural would be 20 ft. by 80 ft. and must follow the theme “Civic Pride.” Eastwood is known as “The Village Within the City.” The robust business district along James Street where the mural would sit, TNT says, features an array of diverse and locally owned shops.

TNT says that up to $25,000 is available for the mural, depending on the project’s scope. TNT shares that artists must live or work in Syracuse and all supplies for the project must be sourced from a local business.

Artists can only submit proposals online and the project’s deadline is July 31, 2022. Projects would be voted on in a community meeting in August.

TNT hopes to have the mural unveiled in October 2022.