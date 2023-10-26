BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Brooklyn man was arrested Thursday morning in the City of Binghamton after attempting to escape authorities in New York City.

At approximately 8 a.m., 26-year-old Thomas Nimmons was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Binghamton Division of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Nimmons was wanted on a parole warrant as well as a federal arrest warrant issued by the Eastern District of New York for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution. He is currently a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation by the New York Police Department.

Nimmons was taken into custody by the Binghamton Metro SWAT team after a search warrant was executed at 77 Mary Street. He was transported to the Binghamton Police Department and turned over to members of the NYPD shortly after.

The Binghamton Metro SWAT team is composed of members from the Binghamton Police, Johnson City Police, and the Vestal Police Department. The NY/NJ RFTF-Binghamton Division is composed of several different agencies including, the Binghamton Police, U.S. Marshals Service, New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, New York State Police, and the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.