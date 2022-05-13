(WSYR-TV) — A man is expected to receive 25 to 40 years in federal prison after being arrested by Cortland County sheriffs in February 2019.

Kyle Leeper, a 38-year-old from Palmyra, Pennsylvania, was involved in buying meth in Los Angeles and Indiana and selling it in Cortland County.

Leeper is also suspected of murdering a drug middleman in Los Angeles during his time trafficking drugs. He was arrested after being pulled over by sheriffs for an expired registration and cracked windshield.

Leeper’s crimes on record go all the way back to 2018. Here’s a timeline of the events that Leeper was involved with, in accordance with his guilty plea from the United States Department of Justice:

Fall 2018

Leeper got a phone number for a meth dealer from Crystal Stephens, of Groton, N.Y., who was in an Indiana jail for burglary charges. This phone number was for a meth dealer based in Indiana.

Once receiving the meth dealer’s phone number, Leeper traveled between Indiana and Cortland several times, transporting meth and a .380 caliber pistol.

January 2019

In January, Leeper’s Indiana-based meth dealer was arrested, but provided Leeper with contact information for new dealers from jail. These new dealers were in East Los Angeles.

In mid-January, Leeper traveled from Cortland to Los Angeles, where he contacted a new meth dealer. Leeper, with two other men, purchased three pounds of meth for $5,000 from a middleman.

After realizing he had been gotten less than three pounds, Leeper and his partner abducted the middleman, bound him, and shot him 8 times in the back on January 17, 2019.

Leeper and his partner then returned to Cortland to sell the drugs.

February 2019

Leeper and his partners returned to Los Angeles to buy more meth, where the group purchased around 6 to 8 more pounds of meth and a 9 mm pistol. When they returned to Cortland, the trio resumed selling the meth.

The drug distribution continued until the three were pulled over for an expired registration and cracked windshield. When sheriffs investigated the vehicle, they found four pounds of meth and a loaded gun — the weapon Leeper used to kill the middleman in Los Angeles.

Leeper and his group were arrested. Leeper had previously been convicted of state and federal felony offenses.

The U.S. Department of Justice says that Kyle Leeper is scheduled to be sentenced on September 14, 2022, and could receive a sentence of 25 to 40 years in federal prison. He would also have a lifetime term of supervised release and a fine of up to $10.5 million.

In addition to Leeper, 6 other co-defendants pled guilty to conspiring with or assisting Leeper with his crimes. These include Ramon Nieves-Cotto, a 30-year-old from DeRuyter, and Crystal Stephens, a 34-year-old from Groton.