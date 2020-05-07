Museum of Science & Technology holding virtual concert

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Museum of Science and Technology is hosting a virtual concert packed with local artists eager to perform.
The virtual concert will start at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday on the MOST’s Facebook page.
The lineup starts with SIRSY, then Dave Porter, Todd Hobin, Joanne Shenandoah and ending with Irv Lyons Jr.
All are welcome to join virtually. There will be options to donate to the MOST throughout the concert, whether through Facebook or GoFundMe.
