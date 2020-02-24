Music enthusiasts had tons of options to shop for at the Vinyl Record & CD Fair

SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — More than 100,000 records went up for sale at the Syracuse Vinyl Record & CD Fair on Sunday.

Dealers from all across the northeast came to the Holiday Inn on Electronics Parkway, organizers say there was a little something for everyone, both young and old.

Syracuse Record Show Promoter Jack Skutnik said, “There’s generations of people that come. Some of the people that are still customers were barely out of high school. Now they have a family and kids and stuff. I would say anywhere from 8 years old to 80.”

The event ended at 4 p.m. on Sunday, but if you missed it, the next records fair in Syracuse will be on October 25.

