Music For The Mission To Help The Homeless

For over ten years, Central New York musicians have come together to help those in need.

Music for the Mission supports people facing hunger and homelessness in the Syracuse community. Founded in 2009 by Attorney Joe Stanley, Music for the Mission believes music can energize people to come together to help those who need it the most.

The upcoming fundraisers include a wine tasting event at Vinomania on November 18th from 5-7 pm and a Care-A-Van drive-in event taking place on November 21st at the Stanley Law Offices from 11-2 pm. They are accepting donation items of hand warmers, white socks, hats, scarves, wet wipes, and more. The entire month of December will feature the season of change fundraiser.

For a full list of events and details, visit MusicForTheMission.org.