Music group Blues Traveler to perform at the New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The group Blues Traveler will kick off the 2021 Great New York State Fair’s final weekend with a 7 p.m. show Friday, September 3.

The band is known for the hit song Run Around and singer John Popper’s harmonica.

“Blues Traveler is famous for its great live shows,” Troy Waffner Fair Director said. “This is a great way to get our final weekend going and I know the band’s fans will have a terrific time.”

The group joins a line up of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival.

Concerts are free with $3 admission to the fair.