Music venues on verge of closure with tight restrictions and little relief

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You likely have a favorite restaurant or bar that’s still closed because of the pandemic. While you miss your favorite dish, they may miss you more!

Their livelihood depends on their customers, and each passing day without relief puts some of them on the verge of closure.

“This is gonna take years to rebuild from this,” said Julia Leone. She and her husband own The 443 Social Club.

Usually, it’s bustling with live music, but that soundtrack ended months ago.

“We’ve been closed since the middle of November and we don’t really think it’s gonna be reasonable to reopen until April or May,” she said.

Julie and other venue owners have been asking the state to ‘let them play’ since the summer.

“The governor has, he’s prohibited us from selling tickets, charging a cover, or even advertising,” said Leone.

During a ‘let them play’ rally in September, she and other promoters argued those restrictions are things that would actually allow them to control capacity and contact trace. Instead, they’re out of work.

“We gave it really our best shot in the fall and we can’t break even,” said Leone.

Hope on the horizon though with the Save Our Stages Act. The relief bill finally passed, but applications haven’t opened yet.

Leone says Save Our Stages provides a lot more money than a PPE loan, but you can’t apply for both. So, they’re in limbo, waiting to see which aid they can apply for.

“In the meantime, a lot of venues are on the verge of being evicted,” Leone said.

The biggest frustration among venue owners, promoters, and musicians is that they have no idea when they’ll be able to get started again. And as their bills keep piling up, their job, livelihood, and passion are at a standstill.

Leone says they also have several thousand dollars in license renewals that are up soon, despite most of these venues having been closed for almost a year.

Senator Rachel May is trying to pass a bill that would provide a one-year extension on liquor licenses. The bill is in the senate committee.