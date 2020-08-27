Musician Jake Miller Drops New Song Inspired By Sitcom “Friends”

Since the start of COVID-19, musician Jake Miller has made a name for himself on social media during quarantine.

Miller has gone viral on social media app TikTok for making short, relatable songs he calls, quarantunes. The singer/songwriter hasn’t stopped being creative during his isolation and released a new song inspired by 90’s sitcom Friends titled, “ROSS AND RACHEL”. Miller say that the couple was his favorite on the show and what to showcase that true love is worth the wait

Jake Miller is having his first virtual concert Thursday August 27th at 8pm EST. Tickets for the acoustic virtual concert are $7 and you can get tickets at SessionsLive.com/JakeMiller.