Musicians and venues hit hard by state regulations

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Central New York musicians have no stages to play on and no relief in site. State regulations are still preventing bars from profiting off performances. Musicians and bar owners rallied outside City Hall Tuesday night, concerned for their industry.

To put it simply, they want to play, and they want to get paid to do it. The musicians were outside City Hall, hoping the mayor would hear their message after many of them have gone six months without an income.

The state’s regulations allow live performances, but clubs can’t advertise for them, they can’t charge for tickets, and musicians can’t charge anyone for singing or playing. It comes back to the concern of large gatherings and concerts of any kind attract people, but their argument is that they can control crowds by selling tickets. And any free acts don’t help make the environment safer, and they don’t help anyone financially.

Many of the small businesses say their performances wouldn’t be big concerts like you get at the larger venues and without them, they’re struggling to survive.

