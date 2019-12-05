‘My Fair Lady’ prepares for opening night at the Landmark Theatre

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Getting ready for opening day, “My Fair Lady” putting its finishing touches on the production before opening the curtains for Central New York.

The production for the show is complex. It features a two-story house on stage, filled with three rooms, and it rotates 360 degrees while the cast climbs through it.

Crews have been rehearsing at the Landmark Theatre for three weeks as they launch the nationwide tour right here in Syracuse.

“We’re super excited to be teching the show here and it’s almost like this show was made to be built in this venue and in this theatre,” production manager, Gregg Damanti, said. “It just fits so well with the look of the venue, the ornate lobby, it just all kind of gels together real perfectly.”

Opening day is next Tuesday and it runs through Friday.

