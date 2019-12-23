My Favorite Story: Andrew Donovan looks back at WWII veteran meeting Canastota family of his fallen D-Day brother

To celebrate the end of 2019, NewsChannel and LocalSYR.com are presenting “My Favorite Story,” a special serious in which our reporters revisit a story they told in 2019 that truly left an impact.

In June, NewsChannel 9 assignment editor Lou Guilino answered the newsroom phone. On the other end of the line was Doug Simmons from Canastota.

On national television, Simmons had just seen the cross marking his uncle’s grave as part of David Muir’s reporting from the beaches of Normandy on ABC World News Tonight.

David Muir had shared the story of Onofrio “Nono” Zicarri, who was looking for the grave of his fallen comrade Donald Simmons.



75 years after Simmons perished on Normandy beach, Simmons’ nephew was asking NewsChannel 9 and ABC News to connect his surviving siblings with Nono, the last one to see their brother alive.



NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan was able to connect the Simmons Family with Nono over a computer video call.

In the call, Nono, a Geneva native who moved out west and lives in Las Vegas ended with, “I’ll see you in Syracuse.”

A promise made and a promise kept.

In September, NewsChannel 9 was at Syracuse Hancock International Airport as Nono got off his plane. From there, he made the trip to Clear Path for Veterans in Chittenango for a lunch and meet-and-greet with the Simmons Family.

For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan

More from NewsChannel 9: