My Favorite Story: Steve Infanti looks back to a CBA football player who’s grateful for his second chance at life

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — To celebrate the end of 2019, NewsChannel 9 and LocalSYR.com are presenting “My Favorite Story,” a special series in which our reporters revisit a story they told in 2019 that truly left an impact.

It was just over a year ago, only days into the 2018-2019 school year, when the CBA community was rocked to its core. A Friday night of football took a terrifying turn, when a player collapsed on the field.

Running back Melvin Beard went into cardiac arrest, the result of a congenital heart defect no one knew about, until that very moment.

NewsChannel 9 Sports Director, Steve Infanti, reflects on this incredible story, “I think that’s why this was my favorite story from the past year, because Melvin’s ending, has yet to be written. I sat down with the then-CBA sophomore back in February, and I was so impressed with how this young man not only handled what happened to him, but it was refreshing to see his attitude and approach toward the future.”

Melvin insists that he won’t take this second chance for granted.

“Pregame I felt fine, normal, nothing was wrong probably was dehydrated a little bit because it was really hot out,” Melvin Beard said.

It was September 14, week three of the high school football season, and Melvin was right, it was really hot out. As Melvin Beard and his CBA teammates kicked things off against Elmira, the temperature was 81-degrees and it was very humid.

Melvin said, “It was never like any pain, but, like I knew something was wrong.”

Melvin thought maybe he had a slight concussion, but he didn’t say anything to the coaches and just kept on playing.

“Like my head just started tingling, it was slight, then I remember on playing offense it was really intense, it was getting through my whole body and I felt like I was falling, and I couldn’t keep my balance, and I started stumbling,” Beard said.

Then with 6:15 to go in the second quarter, it happened.

A touchdown pulled CBA within eight points at 20-12, but as the Brothers lined up for the two-point conversion, Melvin couldn’t seem to keep his balance, and so the coaches called timeout.

Melvin recalls the event, “I remember stumbling over to the sidelines, and I remember blanking out then waking up and then asking them to take off all of my stuff.”

Undrea Beard, Melvin’s mom, said, “My neighbor called she’s like, ‘hey! where are you?’ “

Melvin’s mom had to pick up her daughter, Sydney, from swim practice that night, and as soon as she got that call, Undrea made her way to Alibrandi Stadium.

Undrea Beard said, “As I go in everything is quiet and as I’m walking up the walkway I hear them praying and I think ok, still not knowing what was going on.”

What was going on, was that Melvin’s heart had stopped.

Fans recited the Hail Mary in unison, coaches and trainers frantically worked to hook him up to a defibrillator, and Melvin laid there on the field, unconscious for more than a minute with his heart no longer beating.

Then came Melvin’s vision, a vision of his own funeral.

“It wasn’t like me in the casket, I wasn’t looking up at people, I was looking down, and I was in the casket, and I can see myself there and there was a full church, and I could see a light and then I heard my mom call my name and that’s when I woke up,” Melvin said.

Doctors determined that Melvin had a birth defect in his left coronary artery that, until this happened, had gone unnoticed. The diagnosis led to an 8-hour surgery to fix the problem, and that was followed by a week-long stay at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

The very first thing Melvin did when he was released from the hospital was go straight to CBA’s homecoming football game against Henninger. As he walked into the stadium that night, the Brothers, his brothers, scored a touchdown.

Melvin said, “I really just wanted to go and support my team and show everyone that I’m good, I’m not like, I didn’t want to show everyone that I was down or hurting or stressed out and stuff like that, I wanted to show them that I was fine and happy and went to say hi.”

The fact that Melvin is fine, is truly remarkable. Many people who have that type of undetected heart issue aren’t always so lucky, and both Melvin and his mom are fully aware of that.

“You kiss your children and you hug them, have a good day at school, and you know it’s not guaranteed that they are coming back,” Undrea said.

However thanks to the first responders, the coaches and trainers who knew what to do, Melvin came back. Now, he’s got a second chance at life.

What does he plan to do with that second chance?

“Everyone tells me, my mom tells me I should be a heart doctor,” Melvin said. “I might do that, that’s a lot of school… a lot of school.”

Well, Melvin can make that decision in the future, a future he almost didn’t have.

Today, as he walks by the spot on the field where his life almost ended, 16-year-old Melvin Beard offers up some advice that applies to all of us, young and old alike.

“I will say that you should never take life for granted, and the stuff that you do on a day-to-day basis, it could be gone in a split second, just because you never know what could happen in that day so you have to give it everything you have and show effort in everything you do,” Melvin said.

Melvin is now a junior at CBA, and while doctors didn’t clear him to play football this past season because of the contact involved, he did get to train with the team, and just recently, he was allowed to return to the basketball court.

Melvin is playing in the CYO league for Holy Cross.

If all goes well through the winter, it is possible he could return to the football field for his senior season.

Either way, he hopes to one day coach the sport that he loves, and when that happens, he’s got a great story and a great message to share with his players.

