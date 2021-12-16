‘My guardian angel’: Woman and officer share special bond

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friendships can blossom in the least predictable ways and in the most unexpected places. This is how Officer Sara Knapp met Agnes Chamberlain.

“I got dispatched to a call here a few months ago regarding just a senior citizen who had been in the store for quite some time and the employees here were concerned about her and they weren’t sure if she had a ride home.” says Knapp.

When Knapp arrived, she saw Agnes Chamberlain sitting on a bench eating watermelon employees had given her. They thought she might be hungry.

“She was a Spitfire,” Knapp recalled. “She told me that she never called the police and that she doesn’t need my assistance and she asked if I could leave her alone while she ate her watermelon.”

After about 15 minutes, once her watermelon had been eaten, Agnes invited Officer Knapp to sit next to her.



“Ever since then, we just kinda formed this relationship. I wanted to make sure she was O.K. And that’s exactly what I’ve done ever since.” Knapp shared.

She’s such a blessing. She changed my life. Agnes chamberlain on officer knapp

Officer Knapp and Agnes regularly shop together. Agnes refers to Knapp as “an angel. A guardian angel.”