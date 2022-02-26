(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff is investigating vandalism of the Plainville Fire Department building in Baldwinsville overnight.

Someone spray painted hateful remarks about African Americans and the Jewish community on the side of the department’s building. A window was also broken at the fire department.

The graffiti was found Saturday morning when one of the station’s commissioners drove past the department and noticed vandalism on the building’s north side.

“My jaw dropped when I saw it,” Andrew Rice, one of the commissioners for the Plainville Fire Department, told NewsChannel 9.

Rice says the fire department is going to have to paint the entire side of the building that was spray painted, and they will also have to replace the broken window. He hopes by getting this story out into the public, it will help find the person, or people, who did this.

“This is extremely offensive to everybody. I can’t believe people are still doing this type of thing.” Andrew Rice, Plainville Fire Commissioner

Until the weather gets better, the fire department has plans to cover up the offensive language.

If you have any information on this crime, you can contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office.