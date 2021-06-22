Mysterious Carrier Dome concert gives latest clue – could it be a certain ‘Rocketman’?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The concert season of 2021 is picking up, but the latest buzz has music fans in Central New York buzzing for a future show. 

Syracuse University has teased CNY the past couple of days about a big concert coming to the Carrier Dome. Tuesday, SU dropped its biggest hint. 

This tweet features a very prominent “E” in the graphic which has led many to believe Sir Elton John to grace the “Loud House” with his presence. When you compare these two pictures below side-by-side, the resemblance is unmistakable.  

The pic on the left is from Elton John’s website. The pic on the right is from SU’s concert clue. The Es look identical.

Syracuse University is set to announce the act and date Wednesday in press release, but when looking at Elton John’s website, it appears the earliest a potential concert at The Dome would be until the fall of 2022. 

Elton John last played the Carrier Dome in 2001 when he joined Billy Joel for a soldout show of 38,653, which was the third biggest show on the Face to Face tour. 

