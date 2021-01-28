NAACP Syracuse Chapter hosting town hall Thursday evening on education during a pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Learning in the middle of a pandemic is hard enough, but the impact on urban areas grows stronger when resources run thin.

On Thurs., Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. The Syracuse Onondaga NAACP will be hosting a virtual town hall to discuss those issues. They’re calling it, “Educating Our Children in a COVID-19 World”.

The panelists will include educators from across the state, parents, and an NAACP member from Florida.

Here’s the line-up from their webiste:

Moderator: Adora Obi Nweze, President of the NAACP Florida State Conference.

Panelists: Brenda Brown, Retired NYS LCSW, School Social Work Specialist, Dr. Lorna Lewis, Superintendent, Malvern UFSD, Long Island, NY, Gloria Matthews Kilpatrick, Secondary School Mathematics Teacher, Syracuse City School District, and Dr. William (Bill) Pollard, Past President, Medgar Evers College, Brooklyn, NY.

Things are improving for students in the Syracuse City School District since the start of the pandemic. At one point, they had their assignments delivered to them and many were only able to access their lessons on WCNY’s TV classroom. Now, the district has handed out thousands of hotspots and laptops on an as-need basis.

Still, there are adversities the students must face.

“Our children are being adversely affected by the lack of resources as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. And so, the goal of the NAACP is to bring this information to light, to engage parents and students and the community at large,” said Colette Matthews Carter, NAACP Syracuse Chapter President.

To sign up for the Zoom link, click here.

For more information on who is involved, or to watch the event LIVE, click here.