Name of officer involved in Fenton Street shooting released

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday night, the name of the officer involved in a shooting on Fenton Street on Tuesday was released.

Officer Matthew Tynan was confronted by Miguel Russo, 31, Tuesday night on Fenton Street. According to Syracuse Police, Russo had a weapon on him. Russo was then shot by Officer Tynan after a confrontation with police officers. Russo died at the scene.

According to Syracuse Police, Russo was a convicted gang member, involved with the Bricktown Gang.

In 2013, when Miguel Russo was 24, he and his 23-year-old brother Miquan Russo, were sent to prison for their role in the Bricktown Gang.

As part of their plea agreements, the Russo brothers outed the Bricktown Gang and its operation in the City of Syracuse, including use violence to protect its crack sales.

Russo was released from federal prison in December 2016.

A six-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, was then found in a home on Fenton Street. According to Syracuse Police, the boy was shot before officers arrived. As of Friday night, he was in critical condition at a local hospital.

Officer Tynan is a five-year veteran of the Syracuse Police Department, assigned to the Patrol Division. He is currently on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

