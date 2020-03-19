Closings
Name of officer who was stabbed in neck has been released

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse police K9 officer who shot a man who stabbed him in the neck has now been identified. Officer Walter Brainerd is out of the hospital and expected to make a full recovery. 

Police say Darrell Mobley, 48, came after the officer with a knife, and that’s when Brainerd fired his gun multiple times with one round, striking Mobley. Mobley later died from his injuries. 

The incident happened Sunday evening in the 200 block of Crippen Avenue after police got a call for a burglary in progress. 

Officer Brainerd is on administrative leave.

