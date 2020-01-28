MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman killed in a house fire in Mexico back on January 23.
Teresa Reynolds (Wasilewski), 47, was killed in the house fire on Kenyon Road in Mexico that broke out around 6:45 a.m.
Authorities say the cause of the fire was accidental.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- The most VIP Super Bowl weekend costs $1.5M, includes butler
- Name of woman killed in Mexico house fire released
- State Fair Coliseum goes back in time by reinstalling an ice rink for hockey and more
- Pres. Trump’s legal team wrapping up arguments as Senate considers calling Bolton
- Find Love At This Year’s Cupid Chase 5k Race
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App