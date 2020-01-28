Name of woman killed in Mexico house fire released

MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman killed in a house fire in Mexico back on January 23.

Teresa Reynolds (Wasilewski), 47, was killed in the house fire on Kenyon Road in Mexico that broke out around 6:45 a.m.

Authorities say the cause of the fire was accidental.

