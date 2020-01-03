Live Now
Names of Schroeppel fire victims released

Local News
SCHROEPPEL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the people involved in a deadly fire in Schroeppel that happened early Thursday morning.

James Noyes, 77, and his wife, Judith Noyes, 75, were killed in the fire. Their sons, James Noyes, 54, and Kevin Noyes, 52, were injured.

The fire began just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday at the home along Peter Scott Road near Hoyt Drive and County Route 54. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

