Names of those involved in Oneida River boating accident released by the County Sheriff’s Department

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department released the names of those involved in the boating accident that occurred on August 11 on the Oneida River.

Officials say the operator of the impacting vessel has been identified as Michael Cohen, 34, of Liverpool. They say he sustained injuries to his mid-section and face and he was transported to the hospital.

A passenger of the impacting vessel, Ryan Eber, 33, of Syracuse was ejected from the boat and sustained a leg injury and was transported to the hospital, officials said.

Another passenger of the impacting boat, Reis Lamontagne, 37, of Syracuse was uninjured but medically evaluated at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Andrew Curr, 65, of Brewerton was the operator of the impacted boat and was uninjured but medically evaluated at the scene, while one of the passengers of the impacted boat, Carol Fontana, 55, of Brewerton sustained a head injury and was transported to the hospital, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.