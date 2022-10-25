SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The name has been released from the deadly motorcycle/car crash that happened at the intersection of Lemoyne Ave. and Factory Ave. in the Town of Salina Monday night, just before 8 p.m. on October 24, according to New York State Police.

16-year-old Angelo D. Mannino of Syracuse was driving a 2019 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on Lemoyne Ave when he drove through a red light approaching Factory Ave. and hit a 2008 Buick Lacrosse that was traveling west on Factory Ave.

Both Mannino and a 14-year-old passenger from Syracuse were ejected from the motorcycle, Troopers say.

According to Troopers, Mannino was taken to Upstate University where he was pronounced dead and Wescott was taken to Upstate University for serious head and facial injuries.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital, treated, and released.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back here for updates as NewsChannel 9 receives them.