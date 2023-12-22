GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – New York State Police have released the names involved in a deadly early-morning crash on Friday, December 22, on U.S. Route 11 in the Town of Gouverneur.

In a release from State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed Sardor Asatulleav, 29, of Brooklyn, was operating a tractor-trailer eastbound on US Route 11. He is alleged to have failed to maintain his lane. Asatulleav entered the westbound lane of Route 11, sideswiped a white 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, and then Asatulleav struck a gray 2017 Toyota Rav4 head-on.

The Chevrolet Silverado was operated by Steven Kruppenbacher, 53, of Oak Field. Kruppenbacher did not sustain injury from the accident. The Toyota Rav4 was operated by Joshua Amo, 47, of Ogdensburg, with two passengers, Gonzalo Ramirez-Zuniga, 67, of Potsdam, and Rosa Maria-Solis, 56, of Potsdam.

Maria-Solis and Ramirez-Zuniga were transported to Gouverneur Hospital. Maria-Solis sustained minor injuries. However, Ramirez-Zuniga was pronounced dead at Gouverneur Hospital. Amo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit (CVEU), Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), Traffic Incident Management (TIMS) and Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) all responded to the scene to investigate.

The autopsies are scheduled for today at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. This is an active investigation. State Police were assisted by Gouverneur Fire and Rescue, State DOT, and St. Lawrence County Coroner.